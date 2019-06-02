Twin Tree Management LP Has $173,000 Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)

Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 898.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,668 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Realogy were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 53,977.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 210,512 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 21,353 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 100,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Ryan M. Schneider purchased 119,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $999,734.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,137.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $840.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $25.08.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $9.00 price objective on Realogy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Compass Point downgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.60.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

