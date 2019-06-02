TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) Market Capitalization Reaches $16.45 Million

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded 96.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store. TRONCLASSIC has a market cap of $16.45 million and $773.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TRONCLASSIC has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TRONCLASSIC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00380964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.15 or 0.02185903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00160938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004158 BTC.

TRONCLASSIC Token Profile

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic . TRONCLASSIC’s official website is www.tronclassic.xyz

Buying and Selling TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRONCLASSIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRONCLASSIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRONCLASSIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRONCLASSIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.