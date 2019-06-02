Trican Well Service (TCW) Price Target Cut to C$1.55 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.70 to C$1.55 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TCW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Cormark dropped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.85.

TCW opened at C$1.27 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$0.96 and a 52-week high of C$3.36. The stock has a market cap of $374.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

