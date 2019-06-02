Trecora Resources (TREC) CEO Acquires $49,491.00 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) CEO Patrick D. Quarles purchased 5,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $49,491.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,491. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $9.48 on Friday. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREC. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 981,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 78,315 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 63,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 78,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Trecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

