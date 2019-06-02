TransUnion (TRU) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $20,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 7,134.4% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,708,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,399,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,418,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,718 shares in the last quarter. Bodenholm Capital AB bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,073,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,796,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,647,000 after purchasing an additional 606,359 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 45,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $2,913,191.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,725.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $283,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,440.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,734 shares of company stock worth $14,772,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on TransUnion from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

