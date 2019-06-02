Trakm8 Holdings PLC (TRAK) Insider Sells £19,919.02 in Stock

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) insider Jonathan Furber sold 90,541 shares of Trakm8 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £19,919.02 ($26,027.73).

TRAK opened at GBX 24 ($0.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Trakm8 Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 14.60 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The firm has a market cap of $11.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27.

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

