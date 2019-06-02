Tractor Supply (TSCO) Holdings Reduced by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $25,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 181,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 47,239 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,216,000 after purchasing an additional 202,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 58,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $5,842,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,401,809.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Sandfort sold 74,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,840,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,464,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,051 shares of company stock valued at $33,304,084. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSCO opened at $100.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $72.72 and a fifty-two week high of $107.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 36.16%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

