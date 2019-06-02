Timothy K. Bliss Sells 15,000 Shares of AppFolio Inc (APPF) Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 15,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,439,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $96.40 on Friday. AppFolio Inc has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $99.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.53 and a beta of 1.31.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.06 million. Equities analysts expect that AppFolio Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AppFolio by 482.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $307,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,572 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in AppFolio by 76.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

