Tigereum (TIG) Trading Down 27.3% Over Last 7 Days

Tigereum (CURRENCY:TIG) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Tigereum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tigereum has a total market cap of $185,853.00 and $6.00 worth of Tigereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tigereum has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tigereum alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $730.37 or 0.08413800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00037778 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001603 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000606 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Tigereum

Tigereum (CRYPTO:TIG) is a token. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Tigereum’s total supply is 19,743,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,214,795 tokens. The official website for Tigereum is www.tigereum.io . Tigereum’s official Twitter account is @tigereumtokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tigereum Token Trading

Tigereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tigereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tigereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tigereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tigereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tigereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.