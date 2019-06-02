Tieton Capital Management LLC Buys 42,950 Shares of American Electric Technologies, Inc. (AETI)

Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AETI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 666,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Electric Technologies worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 24.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AETI stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. American Electric Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Electric Technologies, Inc supplies power delivery solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides power distribution, power conversion, and automation and control systems that distribute and control the flow of electricity from the source to the mechanical device. The company's power distribution products include low and medium voltage switchgears, medium voltage arc-resistant switchgears, low and medium voltage motor control centers, bus ducts, fuse and switch products, and other related power distribution equipment; and power conversion solutions comprise alternating current variable frequency drive systems, analog systems, and digital silicon controlled rectifier (SCR) products.

