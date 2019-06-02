ThoreCoin (THR) Reaches Market Cap of $113.08 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for $1,304.43 or 0.14993988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $113.08 million and approximately $115,174.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00379915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.47 or 0.02246846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00161019 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004102 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

