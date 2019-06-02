THEKEY Market Capitalization Achieves $15.07 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. THEKEY has a total market cap of $15.07 million and approximately $177,818.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, Bit-Z and LATOKEN. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar.

About THEKEY

TKY is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,060,038,287 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Switcheo Network, HitBTC, LATOKEN, LBank, Kucoin and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

