Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 697,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,739,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 87.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monarch Casino & Resort has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

MCRI stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $788.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $49.63.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 14.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

