Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 189 Shares of CorVel Co. (CRVL)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CorVel were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,448 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.72. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $75.10.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $192,364.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,920,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,669,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,544,159. 51.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

