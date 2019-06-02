Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Position Trimmed by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,854 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,054,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $753,588,000 after purchasing an additional 96,848 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $235.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $189.35 and a one year high of $260.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.30 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,709,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $129,512.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,919 shares of company stock worth $8,753,462. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Friday, March 15th.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

