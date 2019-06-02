TE-FOOD Market Capitalization Tops $4.15 Million (TFD)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TFD) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $8,326.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TE-FOOD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, DEx.top and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TE-FOOD Profile

TE-FOOD was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 567,917,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 510,225,388 tokens. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is ico.tefoodint.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

TE-FOOD Token Trading

TE-FOOD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

