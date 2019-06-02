TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 6,329.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,656,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,329 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMS shares. ValuEngine cut MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,483,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,301,667.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $848,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,186,063.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,403,630. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $74.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The health services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $736.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.29 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

