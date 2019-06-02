SYSCO (SYY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SYY. Pivotal Research reissued a sell rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on SYSCO and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYSCO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.46.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. SYSCO has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 73.66%. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $46,874,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 6.4% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.4% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SYSCO by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: Call Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.