Synovus Financial Corp Sells 346 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,005,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,425,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,745,000 after buying an additional 1,016,489 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9,730.5% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 836,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after buying an additional 828,165 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,754,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,047,000 after buying an additional 670,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 792,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,154,000 after buying an additional 360,267 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $113.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $134.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $113.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.19.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

