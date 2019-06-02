Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Position in Under Armour Inc (UAA)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 7,979.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,618.3% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,981,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,857 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,947,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,428,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after purchasing an additional 883,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,859,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 3,672.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 762,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 742,694 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAA. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

Under Armour stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.45. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

