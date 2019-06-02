SYNNEX (SNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SYNNEX Corporation, a business process services company, provides business-to-business services that help their customers and business partners grow and enhance their customer-engagement strategies. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, and with operations in more than 30 countries, SYNNEX is an industry leader in IT distribution and customer care outsourced services, operating in two business segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. SYNNEX brings the most relevant technology solutions to the IT and consumer electronics markets to help their partners sustainably grow their business. With more than 100,000 associates operating in 25 countries and with fluency in over 40 languages, their Concentrix division delivers high-value business services and solutions for the customer-relationship lifecycle to more than 450 clients. SYNNEX is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: SNX) and was ranked 198 on the 2017 Fortune 500. “

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of SNX opened at $86.71 on Wednesday. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.09. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $57,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $100,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,953 shares of company stock worth $1,994,296. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in SYNNEX by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SYNNEX by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in SYNNEX by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

See Also: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.