Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,089,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $91,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYB. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.87.

LYB opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $73.94 and a 1-year high of $118.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

