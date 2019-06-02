Swiss National Bank Has $85.97 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 818,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $85,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.98 per share, with a total value of $99,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,977.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $1,185,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,642. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.37.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $101.59 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $111.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

