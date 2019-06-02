Sumo Group (SUMO) Upgraded to Buy by Shore Capital

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) was upgraded by Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SUMO. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

SUMO stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.76) on Friday. Sumo Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 187 ($2.44). The stock has a market cap of $202.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.00.

In related news, insider David Wilton purchased 1,229 shares of Sumo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £1,806.63 ($2,360.68).

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

