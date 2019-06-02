Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 337,600 Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 562.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337,600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENLC stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. EnLink Midstream LLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.29, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.23.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.279 per share. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is -1,600.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

