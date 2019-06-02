StellarPay (XLB) Market Capitalization Tops $37,959.00

StellarPay (CURRENCY:XLB) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One StellarPay token can now be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. In the last week, StellarPay has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. StellarPay has a market capitalization of $37,959.00 and approximately $643.00 worth of StellarPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.01891159 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005668 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002107 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001026 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000380 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

StellarPay Profile

StellarPay (XLB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2014. StellarPay’s total supply is 93,538,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,424,785 tokens. The Reddit community for StellarPay is /r/stellarpayorg . StellarPay’s official website is stellarpay.org . StellarPay’s official Twitter account is @CryptoLiberty

StellarPay Token Trading

StellarPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StellarPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StellarPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StellarPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

