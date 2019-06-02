Stellar Biotechnologies (SBOT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stellar Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:SBOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SBOT stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.07. Stellar Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.25.

Stellar Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:SBOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. Stellar Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,782.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stellar Biotechnologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the aquaculture, research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH) protein in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers KLH, an immune-stimulating protein used in the production of various immunotherapies; and as a carrier molecule or finished injectable product in the immunodiagnostic market.

