State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,290 Shares of Hub Group Inc (HUBG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,508.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 525,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after buying an additional 493,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,236,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,251,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,541,000 after buying an additional 294,516 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 481.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 327,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 270,925 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $38.96 on Friday. Hub Group Inc has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Stephens upped their target price on Hub Group to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Hub Group from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Hub Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

