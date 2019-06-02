State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $941,000 Position in AppFolio Inc (APPF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AppFolio by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AppFolio by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,469,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AppFolio by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 36,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on APPF shares. TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AppFolio to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.53 and a beta of 1.31. AppFolio Inc has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $99.28.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $1,439,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $408,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,003,475. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

