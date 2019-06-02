Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 310 Shares of IBM (IBM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in IBM were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in IBM during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Peoples Bank OH bought a new position in IBM during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in IBM by 6.7% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IBM from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of IBM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IBM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.72.

NYSE:IBM opened at $126.99 on Friday. IBM has a 12 month low of $105.94 and a 12 month high of $154.36. The company has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. IBM had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 68.76%. The company had revenue of $18.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IBM will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.92%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

