Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 319,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 80.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF comprises 3.0% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

XOP stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $45.45.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

