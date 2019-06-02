Sohu.com (SOHU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sohu’s investment in online videos is expected to bode well for the company in the near term. Strong traffic growth in search and mobile businesses is a key positive. Additionally, Sohu improved content on its Media Portal platform by strengthening partnerships with quality content providers. This is expected to improve user engagement levels. Moreover, increasing popularity of the company’s online videos and growing e-commerce is expected to drive online ad spending, which is a tailwind. However, sluggish macroeconomic conditions and seasonality in China are expected to take a toll on profits. Moreover, stricter government regulations will continue to remain an overhang on Sohu. The company’s declining brand advertising business is also a headwind. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Sohu.com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $555.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.07. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $431.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.