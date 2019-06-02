Smart Global (SGH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SGH. BidaskClub raised Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Smart Global from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Smart Global from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Smart Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smart Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Smart Global has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $403.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.12). Smart Global had a return on equity of 61.87% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Smart Global will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $43,786.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $50,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,381 shares of company stock worth $590,727. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Global during the 4th quarter valued at $59,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smart Global by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after acquiring an additional 961,590 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Global during the 4th quarter valued at $13,005,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Smart Global by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,667,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after acquiring an additional 417,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Smart Global during the 1st quarter valued at $7,757,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

