SLM (SLM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Wedbush set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. SLM has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $12.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.70 million. SLM had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. SLM’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.