Skeincoin (SKC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $533,202.00

Skeincoin (CURRENCY:SKC) traded up 664.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Skeincoin has a total market capitalization of $533,202.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of Skeincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Skeincoin has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Skeincoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,715.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.16 or 0.03093514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.57 or 0.05086497 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.57 or 0.01316726 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.51 or 0.01097760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00108749 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.01015651 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00334550 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00020342 BTC.

About Skeincoin

Skeincoin (CRYPTO:SKC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2013. Skeincoin’s total supply is 16,703,718 coins and its circulating supply is 13,615,609 coins. Skeincoin’s official Twitter account is @Skeincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skeincoin is /r/skeincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skeincoin is skeincoin.co

Skeincoin Coin Trading

Skeincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skeincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skeincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skeincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

