SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Ross Anker sold 60,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $4,021,457.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $621,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,691 shares of company stock worth $6,297,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITE opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.14. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $95.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.91 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

