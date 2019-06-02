Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $2.18 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signition LP grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

