Siltronic (WAF) PT Set at €71.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WAF. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.67 ($107.75).

Shares of WAF stock opened at €61.22 ($71.19) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

