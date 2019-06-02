Siltronic (WAF) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.67 ($107.75).

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of WAF stock opened at €61.22 ($71.19) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a 52 week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52 week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.