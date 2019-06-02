Signaturefd LLC Sells 149 Shares of Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15,107.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,142,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,136 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.73.

Shares of ROK opened at $148.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $141.46 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 73.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

