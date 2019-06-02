Signaturefd LLC Buys 447 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Franco Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Franco Nevada by 83.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Franco Nevada from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Monday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.93.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $77.19 on Friday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $58.26 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

