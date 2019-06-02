Shelton Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,088 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 43,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.3% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 316.7% in the first quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.9% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.61.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director L B. Day sold 3,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $296,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,238 shares in the company, valued at $783,567.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $177,206.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $104.20. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/shelton-capital-management-cuts-holdings-in-microchip-technology-inc-mchp.html.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.