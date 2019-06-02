SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 223,810 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,887 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 223,810 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 318,528 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 186,452 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,376 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Solar by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,076 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. 61.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.83. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $69.89.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.32 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of First Solar to $66.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

In other First Solar news, EVP Paul J. Kaleta sold 21,552 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $1,294,413.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,481 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $509,199.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,077.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,145 shares of company stock worth $6,652,307. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/sg-americas-securities-llc-sells-223810-shares-of-first-solar-inc-fslr.html.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.