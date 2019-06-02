Service Co. International (SCI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,254,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,655,000 after purchasing an additional 117,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,776,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,308,000 after purchasing an additional 113,245 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,940,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,041 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,559,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,062,000 after purchasing an additional 464,406 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Service Co. International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,448,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,830,000 after purchasing an additional 668,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.85 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.22%.

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $250,786.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $4,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,527,804.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

