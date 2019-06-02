Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,832 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises 0.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 302,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 89,387 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,391 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $2,917,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,428,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,146 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on STX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $4,932,950.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $41.85 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 90.33% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.74%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/02/seagate-technology-plc-stx-shares-bought-by-empirical-finance-llc.html.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.