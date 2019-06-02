Schneider Capital Management Corp Purchases 176,569 Shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (CJ)

Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,569 shares during the quarter. C&J Energy Services accounts for approximately 3.9% of Schneider Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Schneider Capital Management Corp’s holdings in C&J Energy Services were worth $16,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of C&J Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 141.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,734,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,473 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CJ opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $824.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.43. C&J Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $510.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.56 million. C&J Energy Services had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that C&J Energy Services Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

