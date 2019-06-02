Safe Exchange Coin Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SAFEX)

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Safe Exchange Coin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe Exchange Coin has a market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $669.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Exchange Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.17 or 0.01315648 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00071101 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001164 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin Token Profile

Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange . Safe Exchange Coin’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Exchange Coin’s official website is safex.io

Safe Exchange Coin Token Trading

Safe Exchange Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Exchange Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Exchange Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

