Rubric Capital Management LP Invests $49.41 Million in Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 642,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,406,000. Science Applications International accounts for about 4.6% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $2,124,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Science Applications International by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 323,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Science Applications International Corp has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $93.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $135,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Science Applications International from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

