Rubric Capital Management LP Invests $10.31 Million in Allergan plc (AGN) Stock

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Allergan by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 80,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 1,760 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AGN stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a one year low of $120.68 and a one year high of $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Allergan from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on Allergan from $181.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Allergan from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Allergan from $189.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

