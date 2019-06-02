RTW Retailwinds (RTW) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RTW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RTW Retailwinds from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded RTW Retailwinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered RTW Retailwinds from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

RTW stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.27. RTW Retailwinds has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.32 million. RTW Retailwinds had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTW Retailwinds will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in RTW Retailwinds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in RTW Retailwinds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in RTW Retailwinds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in RTW Retailwinds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTW Retailwinds in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

